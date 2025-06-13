Governor Youngkin shares thoughts on President Trump's plans to overhaul FEMA

RICHMOND, Va. — President Donald Trump announced plans to reform the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) following the 2025 hurricane season, potentially requiring states to take on more financial responsibility during natural disasters.

"We're going to give out less money," Trump said adding he wanted states to get money directly from the executive office.

The president, speaking alongside Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, suggested governors should be more self-reliant when handling disaster recovery.

"Governors should be able to handle it. And frankly if they can't handle the aftermath, maybe they shouldn't be governor," Trump said.

In January, the administration established a council to assess FEMA, comprised of governors from across the country.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, who serves on the council, supports the initiative.

"The president's executive order was very clear, that he established a FEMA review council, of which I'm honored to serve on, that is going to redesign FEMA," Youngkin said.

"The reality is that FEMA in its current state, doesn't work, and it needs to be transformed, and that's what the group is doing."

Despite Youngkin's support for reform, Virginia has frequently benefited from federal disaster assistance. In the past three years alone, the Commonwealth has received three major disaster declarations resulting in millions of dollars in federal support.

According to FEMA's website, Virginia received more than $17.8 million in approved funding for Tropical Storm Helene in 2024, over $4.3 million for mudslides and flooding in summer 2022, and more than $111 million for severe winter storms in early 2022.

Youngkin emphasized that Virginians need to be better prepared for severe weather events.

"Check to make sure that you have insurance. Make sure you have a plan and you understand if there is an emergency, what you will do. And make good decisions. Stay informed. I think one of the biggest challenges we have during emergencies is people make bad decisions, and so stay informed and make good decisions," Youngkin said.

While specific changes to FEMA remain unclear, Youngkin expressed confidence that Virginia won't be abandoned during emergencies.

"I am very confident that the federal government will be our partner when and if we need them in any emergency circumstance, and I am honored to play the role that I am in helping re-think how the federal government responds to federal emergencies like we faced in southwest Virginia," he said.

I reached out to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, which handles disasters and severe weather events at the state level, about their reaction to the administration's comments. At this time, I have not received a response.



