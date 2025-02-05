Virginia Gov. Youngkin on Trump: 'He told everybody what he was going to be doing'

RICHMOND, Va. — On his way to the White House to attend President Donald Trump's signing of an Executive Order banning transgender women from playing women's sports, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin shared his thoughts on the president's first weeks in office.

Scroll down for a [lightly-edited for clarity] transcript of the governor's remarks:

Cameron Thompson

I know there's an anti-Trump protest on the grounds here in 30 minutes. What have you seen from the administration that you're supporting and what do you say to those who've been opposed to what he's been doing?

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin

Well, first of all, let me just begin with the fact that what President Trump is doing, he told everybody ahead of time.

There's nothing that he's doing that should be a surprise to folks.

He's moving very quickly and he also told everybody he would do exactly that.

And so the actions that they have taken, I think are ones that you know, listen, as a, as a governor who had headwinds for the last three years, I am so excited that we've got tailwinds.

We've got tailwinds on economic development, we've got tailwinds on public safety, and we've got tailwinds for standing up for Americans.

I'm encouraged by how quickly they have moved and we're working hard with folks across Virginia to make sure that Virginia continues to soar and I'll just get back to the fact that Virginia has been absolutely soaring and I think we can get to even higher altitudes now that we have tailwinds instead of headwinds.

Reporter

Excuse me, Governor, just one quick question before you go. About the Project 2025 protest that's happening across the street.

What are your thoughts on it and basically them protesting a lot of the things that the policy stands for when it comes to Women's rights, trans rights, minorities -- as well. What's your thoughts on that?

Gov. Youngkin

I don't know there's a protest, so that's news to me.

I didn't know there was one.

I've never read Project 2025, and I do think that the conflation of Project 2025 with what President Trump is doing is exactly a purposeful effort to try to undermine what he's doing, and I think at the end of the day he told everybody what he was going to be doing.

And now he's been executing with great pace and I do think that moving quickly is important.

There's a lot of issues that need to be addressed and that's why, as I said earlier, I'm just happy to have tailwinds and I think Virginia will soar.

