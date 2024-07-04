Governor Youngkin throws first pitch at Chili Peppers game

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Governor Glenn Youngkin traveled south of Richmond Wednesday evening to Colonial Heights to attend the Tri-City Chili Peppers baseball game, and to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The governor, who played basketball at Rice University for four years, was right at home when he took the mound tonight.

While there was no umpire behind home plate, his pitch was called a strike and he received an enthusiastic response from the sell-out crowd at Shepherd Stadium.

Afterward, Youngkin praised the catcher, and not his own pitching arm.

"Yeah, I'm real pleased. I warmed up this morning at 6:45 and got a good repetition in this morning and I was feeling in a groove, and I have to say I had the best catcher,” Youngkin said. “You know he's going to play for VCU next year, he kept the target tight. I knew exactly what I was doing, and I have to tell you, when you have a great catcher you can throw good pitches."

The governor and first lady were each given official Tri-City Chili Pepper baseball jerseys and hats and spent time meeting with fans before enjoying the game.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!