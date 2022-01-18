Watch
Youngkin calls on lawmakers to enact 'vision of change'

Steve Helber/AP
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivers his State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the Virginia General Assembly in the House chambers at the Capitol Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Glenn Youngkin
Posted at 8:08 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 20:08:38-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Gov. Glenn Youngkin is asking the divided Virginia General Assembly to work with him to enact his “sweeping vision of change” for the state.

In his first joint address Monday to the Democrat-controlled Senate and GOP-controlled House, the governor reiterated many of his campaign pledges while offering some new specifics. He avoided certain issues such as firearms and abortion policy altogether.

Senate Democrats signaled continued disagreement with many of the governor’s priorities and said the political newcomer was not showing the type of bipartisanship he was asking for.

They specifically pointed to a slew of first-day executive orders Youngkin issued that many Democrats have criticized as excessively partisan.

