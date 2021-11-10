Youngkin announces transition steering committee

RICHMOND, Va. -- Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin announced members of his transition steering committee on Wednesday.
“In order to change the trajectory of our great Commonwealth, we can’t operate on government time,” said Youngkin. “We’re going to do things differently. That's why this incredible transition team represents various backgrounds—business owners, law enforcement officers, veterans, healthcare providers, and most importantly, parents—who will bring an array of experience and fresh perspectives that will pave the way for a transformation where Virginia soars and never settles.”
Four former governors will be advising Youngkin as he builds his administration, including Republicans Bob McDonell, Jim Gilmore, George Allen and Democrat Doug Wilder.
Youngkin said that other members of his transition steering committee includes business owners, law enforcement officers, veterans, healthcare providers and parents.
Below is the full list provided by the Youngkin campaign:
- Melissa Ball of Hanover County;
- Delegate Kathy Byron of Bedford County;
- Lindsey Burke of Fairfax County;
- Rooz Dadabhoy of Henrico County;
- Dr. Nancy Dye of the City of Roanoke;
- Brad Hobbs of the City of Virginia Beach;
- Former Secretary Aubrey Lane of the City of Virginia Beach;
- Former Secretary Robert Martinez of the City of Norfolk;
- Tian Olson of Fairfax County;
- Tim Parrish of Prince William County;
- Sheriff Hank Partin of Montgomery County; and
- Town Council Member Amanda Pillion of the Town of Abingdon.