Youngkin announces transition steering committee

RICHMOND, Va. -- Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin announced members of his transition steering committee on Wednesday.

“In order to change the trajectory of our great Commonwealth, we can’t operate on government time,” said Youngkin. “We’re going to do things differently. That's why this incredible transition team represents various backgrounds—business owners, law enforcement officers, veterans, healthcare providers, and most importantly, parents—who will bring an array of experience and fresh perspectives that will pave the way for a transformation where Virginia soars and never settles.”

Four former governors will be advising Youngkin as he builds his administration, including Republicans Bob McDonell, Jim Gilmore, George Allen and Democrat Doug Wilder.

Youngkin said that other members of his transition steering committee includes business owners, law enforcement officers, veterans, healthcare providers and parents.

Below is the full list provided by the Youngkin campaign: