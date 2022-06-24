Governor Youngkin to seek 15-week abortion ban in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) will push Virginia lawmakers to outlaw abortions once a woman reaches the 15-week mark of her pregnancy.

"Virginians elected a pro-life governor and he supports finding consensus on legislation," Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter said. "He has tapped Senator Siobhan Dunnavant (R - Henrico County), Senator Steve Newman (R - Craig County), Delegate Kathy Byron (R - Lynchburg), and Delegate Margaret Ransone (R - King George) to do so and prioritize protecting life when babies begin to feel pain in the womb, including a 15-week threshold."

More than 90% of abortions take place in the first 13 weeks of pregnancy, and more than half are now done with pills, not surgery, according to data compiled by the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

Youngkin's statement came hours after the U.S. Supreme Court ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years. The decision is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

As of right now, abortions are still legal in Virginia. According to Virginia Code 18.2-72, an abortion can be performed up until the third trimester of a patient's pregnancy. After that, it can only be performed if the patient's life is in danger, as certified by three doctors.

"The Supreme Court of the United States has rightfully returned power to the people and their elected representatives in the states. I'm proud to be a pro-life Governor and plan to take every action I can to protect life," Youngkin said in a statement. "The truth is, Virginians want fewer abortions, not more abortions. We can build a bipartisan consensus on protecting the life of unborn children, especially when they begin to feel pain in the womb, and importantly supporting mothers and families who choose life."

Youngkin urged calm among Virginians who disagree with the court's ruling.

"While I understand that people across the nation have strong beliefs about this ruling, Virginians must always respect the rule of law and I appeal to their civility on this historic day. Our administration is committed to protecting individuals' constitutional rights and ensuring Virginians are safe," Youngkin said in a statement. "I am in regular contact with the Supreme Court Justices and my administration is in coordination with our mayors, and local and state police to ensure we are ready to take appropriate action if need be. Virginia will not stand for lawlessness or violence."

Senator Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond), who was instrumental in passing the Reproductive Health Protection Act in Virginia in 2020, said she was outraged by Friday's Supreme Court ruling.

"It's the first time in my life that rights were taken away by the Supreme Court," she said. "As someone who's fought to make Virginia a safe haven for access to abortion, that fight's coming back to the states, and I'm ready to keep fighting."

'A sad day'

Commenting on the ruling Friday, President Joe Biden said “it’s a sad day for the court and the country.”

“Now with Roe gone, let’s be very clear, the health and life of women across this nation are now at risk,” he said from the White House.

He added that "the court has done what it’s never done before - expressly taking away a constitutional right that is so fundamental to so many Americans,” he said.

The White House has been preparing for this moment since a draft of the decision leaked in May. Officials have been huddling with state leaders, advocates, health care professionals and others to prepare for a future without Roe v. Wade.

Now Biden’s plans will be tested in terms of politics and policy. Biden said his administration would defend a woman's right to cross state lines to seek an abortion.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.