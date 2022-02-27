Young person found shot behind Henrico building

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – An investigation is underway after a young person was shot early Saturday in Henrico County.

Police said officers received a disorderly conduct call in the 2700 block of Hungray Springs Road just before 1 a.m.

Responding officers said they saw a group of people scattering and running away when they arrived.

Police then found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound behind a building.

Their injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to police.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.