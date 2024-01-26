Free summit for Virginia girls offers 'open dialogue' to find the power in their voices

LAWRENCEVILLE, Va. -- Uplifting young girls and creating a safe space for expression is the mission of a youth community outreach in Lawrenceville on Saturday.

"Young people go through so much that they don’t talk about," explained, J. Diane Parker, who is hosting the Young Ladies Summit for girls aged 7-16 at the Brunswick County Public Library.

Creating a safe space where young people can unwind and talk about their feelings is a mission that drives Parker.

Her Young Ladies Summit is a free community event that will entail vision boards, painting, conversations and teaching young women that there truly is power in their voices.

"We will have an open dialogue where the girls will be able to talk about things they want to talk about," Parker said. "Whether it’s their emotions, whether it’s school, whether it’s peer pressure or if they just want to talk about things that they want for the community."

Provided to WTVR Young Ladies Summit

It will be a time for students to network and socialize with peers and receive wisdom from some community volunteers and youth advocates.

"To have something for them to come and attend and engage with other young people, other young ladies to pick up wisdom, receive wisdom, rather from seasoned women and those who have substance to offer," Parker said. "I feel like that’s what’s needed this day and time."

Additionally, Parker said there will be trained, certified mental health experts during the event for anyone who may need them.

Provided to WTVR Young Ladies Summit

The three-hour session, which is free with no registration needed, begins at 2 p.m. on the library's second floor.

The community event aims to amplify the voices of young people who one day will lead their community forward.