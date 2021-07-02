Watch
Young Chesterfield boy with cancer surprised with shopping spree, parade

Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia
Posted at 5:02 PM, Jul 02, 2021
CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- A 3-year-old boy diagnosed with cancer had the chance to have his wish granted on Friday with a virtual shopping spree and a parade.

Holden told Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia that he wanted to have the chance to pick out some outdoor items that he could enjoy with his family.

During the spree, he picked out a bounce house, a sandbox with a digger and a new ride-on tractor.

The community also rallied together to put together a parade to celebrate Holden's wish. On Friday, a parade of cement trucks, garbage trucks, UPS trucks, a cement mixer, police vehicles, fire trucks and more gathered to celebrate Holden.

