You can find this Henrico woman's pies at your local Walmart

HENRICO, Va. — The next time you're in Walmart, you'll might spot a special, sweet treat from a Henrico woman.

Mary D. Lee's sweet potato pies are now selling at Walmart stores across Virginia.

"I love it. I'm so excited. I'm almost speechless!" said Lee.

Getting the pies onto the shelves of the big box store was a four-year journey for Lee. She went down to Arkansas and pitched her pies to Walmart executives.

Provided to WTVR

They loved it, but the process hit several roadblock — including how to mass produce the pies without losing the taste of Lee's famous recipe she makes right in her own kitchen.

"I would not until I got 99.9%. It is 99.9% my pie," said Lee.

Her sweet potato pies are in all Walmart stores in Virginia and Pennsylvania, and in some stores in North Carolina, West Virginia, Maryland and D.C.

Her next goal is to get her pies in all Walmart stores across the nation.

