York County Deputy Sheriff fired following assault on three people

RICHMOND, Va. -- The York County Sheriff says they have charged an off-duty, work-as-required Deputy Sheriff following complaints of him assaulting three people.

The sheriff's office says on July 3 at 11:50 p.m., Deputy Sheriff Robert Murray drove to a residence near his home in the Tabb area of York County. That residence according to the sheriff's office was shooting off fireworks at the time.

Deputy Murray then entered the backyard area of the residence and became involved in a physical altercation with three people.

"These three people contacted the Sheriff’s Office to make complaints about being assaulted by the deputy," the sheriff's office wrote in a release.

On July 4, the office says investigators interviewed the three victims and several witnesses to the altercation.

As a result of the investigation Deputy Sheriff Robert Murray was charged with three counts of simple assault.

He is no longer employed by the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story

