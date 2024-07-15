York County Sheriff arrests suspect in connection to bomb threats

RICHMOND, Va. -- The York County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a suspect in connection to threats earlier this year.

According to the sheriff's office, Monday morning at 4:34 a.m. they were called for a possible abduction in the 100 block of Running Cedar Court. That's about a mile Northwest of Yorktown Middle School.

When deputies arrived, they report they could hear a male and female in a loud argument inside of an apartment. A witness in the area also t9old deputies that the female was telling the male to leave.

During their response deputies with the sheriff's office determinded that the man involved in the dispute was wanted for multiple charges for an incident in York County in April of this year.

At approximately 7:50 a.m. authorities say the Sheriff's Office Emergency Response Team entered the residence and took the suspect into custody.

The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Gary Joseph Trites from Yorktown, Va.

He now faces 3 felony charges for threats of death to an individual, 2 felony counts of threats to burn or bomb, assault and battery, and probation violation for Schedule I or II drugs.

