Multiple fatalities and injuries after crash involving bus, tractor-trailer in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A crash involving a bus and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 64 has left at least three people dead and multiple others injured Friday morning, Virginia State Police said.

The crash happened in the 241 mile marker in York County around 1:30 a.m.

State Police said the bus had 22 passengers inside and none were wearing any type of seat belt.

Both drivers and multiple passengers have been transported to various hospitals in the area with different levels of injuries, State Police said.

Positive identification and next of kin are in the process of being made.

There are currently two lanes blocked on the eastbound side of I-64 and one lane blocked on the westbound side.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.