Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Yoga studio owner was winning bidder in auction for downtown’s Branch Building

branch-building-2048x1536.jpg
BizSense
branch-building-2048x1536.jpg
Posted at 6:46 AM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 06:46:16-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The identity of the mystery buyer of downtown’s Branch Building has been revealed.

Local entrepreneur Ashley Williams confirmed this week she was the winning bidder at the recent auction for the six-story, 158-year-old office building at 1015 E. Main St.

Williams, who owns yoga and health company BareSOUL Wellness, bid $1.35 million in the February auction and finalized the purchase in late March. Throughout the auction and closing process, it wasn’t clear who was behind the LLC that made the purchase.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone