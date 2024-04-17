Yoga studio owner was winning bidder in auction for downtown’s Branch Building

RICHMOND, Va. -- The identity of the mystery buyer of downtown’s Branch Building has been revealed.

Local entrepreneur Ashley Williams confirmed this week she was the winning bidder at the recent auction for the six-story, 158-year-old office building at 1015 E. Main St.

Williams, who owns yoga and health company BareSOUL Wellness, bid $1.35 million in the February auction and finalized the purchase in late March. Throughout the auction and closing process, it wasn’t clear who was behind the LLC that made the purchase.

