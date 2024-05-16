North Carolina yoga studio stretches into Carytown

RICHMOND, Va. -- A new-to-market yoga studio has unrolled its mat in Carytown.

Midtown Yoga opened earlier this month in the Carytown Exchange shopping center.

The new outpost in Richmond is the third location for the North Carolina-based yoga brand, which opened its first studio in Raleigh in 2019 and later planted its flag in Durham.

Midtown Yoga is owned by MDO Holdings, a Raleigh-based investment and management firm that owns multiple other businesses, including restaurant BB’s Crispy Chicken and kickboxing gym Grit Box, both of which have locations in North Carolina.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.