Greater Richmond YMCA bus driver arrested, suspected of DUI while driving routes for schools

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A YMCA bus driver suspected of driving under the influence was arrested on Monday, according to a letter sent to families from the YMCA of Greater Richmond.

The driver, who was not identified in the letter, was driving routes for Manchester Family YMCA schools prior to their arrest.

The YMCA said the driver's employment was "immediately terminated" and that they are conducting their own internal investigation.

"While we are relieved and grateful that no one was harmed, we remain committed to transparency and want you to be aware," the letter reads. "The YMCA takes very seriously the safety and well-being of the children in our care. In addition to careful screening, thorough training, and a national background check prior to employment, our Y conducts annual criminal background checks, drug screenings of all bus drivers and checks all membership records, including all staff, against the National Sex Offender Registry daily. The individual’s background checks have not indicated any criminal activity, nor did the individual exhibit behavior at work that would have caused us concern prior to today."

The letter did not say if any children were on the bus at the time of the arrest.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

