RICHMOND, Va. — Yellow Umbrella Provision’s expansion to Scott’s Addition is expected to come to fruition in the next couple months. Co-owner Thomas Brown and his brother Tucker are planning to open a new restaurant, called Slack Tide Fish Co., and a new Yellow Umbrella market location this spring in the former Blue Bee Cider building at 1320 Summit Ave. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

