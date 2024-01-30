Yellow Umbrella expanding to Libbie Mill in Henrico County with takeover of Stables Market

RICHMOND, Va. -- Libbie Mill’s original neighborhood market has closed, though its space won’t sit vacant for long.

The Stables Market at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd. shut down on Jan. 28, as it makes way for a new offshoot of Yellow Umbrella Provisions.

Brothers Thomas and Tucker Brown, who bought Yellow Umbrella and its longtime location along the Libbie-Patterson corridor in 2020, confirmed that they’re taking over the Libbie Mill space.

The deal involves Yellow Umbrella acquiring the assets of Stables in a deal that’s scheduled to close this week.

