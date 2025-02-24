Man charged with raping women he met on dating apps spent years in Central Virginia, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police in Missouri want people in Central Virginia to see the face of a man recently arrested there in connection with multiple rapes in that state.

Yahya Maly, 28, lived in Henrico County from 2013 to 2021, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

"Maly met several of his victims through dating apps. He utilized the first name of 'John' on dating apps," a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department said. "Anyone who may have been victimized by Yahya in these areas is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency."

St. Louis County Police Department Yahya Maly

Police in Henrico said they have not yet heard from investigators in Missouri.

Police said Maly also lived in:

Chicago (January 2022 to February 2022)

Tucson, Arizona (December 2022 to January 2023)

Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota (January 2023 to February 2023)

Maly was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with 13 felony counts, including rape, sodomy, and kidnapping, according to KMOV.

"There are multiple victims, and we are fearful and somewhat certain that there could be other potential victims. So, that makes him an extreme danger to the community,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Price Smith told the news outlet.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you knew Maly or have information to share.

