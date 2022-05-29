How iconic yacht 'Maiden' with all-female crew are supporting girls' education, empowerment

NORFOLK, Va. -- The iconic British yacht Maiden and her all-female crew docked in Norfolk Saturday. The crew is sailing around the world, raising awareness for girls' education and empowerment.

They docked at the Nauticus pier, where guests got to meet them and and tour the iconic vessel.

The Maiden is an award-winning, record-breaking racing yacht. Built in 1979, the 58 ft. aluminum ocean racing yacht was designed by Bruce Farr and raced by Bertie Reed and Tracy Edwards and John Bankart.

Edwards bought the yacht in 1987 and competed in the 1989-1990 Whitbread Round the World Race, in which it won its first race with an all-female crew. At just 26 years old, Edwards became the first female winner of the Yachtsman of the Year trophy, changing the perception of women in ocean racing.

She and the crew were also featured in the documentary "Maiden," which was named Best Documentary by the National Board of Review and is certified "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes.