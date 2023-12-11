SUV driver charged after hitting woman crossing the street outside the VCU Siegel Center

RICHMOND, Va. -- A woman suffered life-threatening injuries when the driver of an SUV struck her as she crossed the street outside the VCU Siegel Center on Sunday, according to Richmond Police.

"At approximately 5:16 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of West Broad and Harrison streets for the report of a collision. Officers arrived and found an injured adult female who had been struck by an SUV. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening. The female driver remained on the scene," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Investigators determined the pedestrian was crossing West Broad Street northbound in the crosswalk when the driver, Xiomara Garcia-Ruiz, 30, of North Chesterfield, made a right turn on a red signal and struck the victim in the crosswalk. Garcia-Ruiz was charged with reckless driving."

The VCU Rams men's basketball team had a game at the Siegel Center on Sunday afternoon.

Police did not indicate whether the injured woman was leaving the basketball game.

Anyone with information was asked to call Richmond Police Crash Team Investigator Drago 804-646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

