Police searching for suspect after teen killed in 'very quiet' Prince George neighborhood

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Officers are searching for an 18-year-old suspect wanted in the death of a young man in a Prince George neighborhood earlier this month.

Prince George Police said Xavier Winfield, of Sutherland, Virginia, is responsible for Rashad James' death after his body was found in the road along Blair Court just after 2:35 a.m. on July 20.

The 18-year-old, of Dinwiddie County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Winfield has warrants for aggravated malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm as well as brandishing of a firearm, officers said.

"Police are seeking any information regarding the whereabouts of this suspect," officers said.

Police previously said their investigation led them to believe James was shot where his body was found.

“It was consistent with what we found at the location,” Officer Alexis Grochmal with Prince George County Police previously said.

Police had asked neighbors who may have video that could help in their investigation to come forward.

“If they have any, maybe Ring cameras or anything of that nature, just contact us and we can look into that,” Grochmal said.

“This neighborhood is considered very quiet,” said Brenda Hawkins, who lives not far from where the shooting happened in Branchester Lakes. “It’s so sad for someone to lose a life... It really is tough to hear.”

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Prince George Police at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777. You can choose to remain anonymous by using our P3tips application or by texting a tip. To do so, simply add "274637 (CRIMES)" to your contacts list on your cell phone and send a message including "igotcha" along with your message/tip.

