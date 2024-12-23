Man killed in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was killed Monday in a Richmond neighborhood

Police were called to the 100 block of Wythemar Street, not far from Midlothian Turnpike, at about 12:06 p.m. on Monday.

"Officers arrived and found an adult male down and injured with apparent stab wounds," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death."

Police have not yet released the man's identity.

Police have also not yet released information about a suspect or motive in the crime.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective Plaskett at 804-646-3431 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

