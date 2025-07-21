Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Some in Wyndham calling for change after crashes and other scares on the road

Wyndham neighborhood community meeting
Henrico Citizen
Dozens of people gathered at Shady Grove Elementary School July 14, 2025 to discuss traffic safety concerns in the Wyndham community.
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Teens speeding on electric scooters and electric bikes on sidewalks, drivers zooming through crosswalks and instances of road rage brought out more than 100 residents of Henrico County's Wyndham community July 14 to discuss road safety.

“What we're seeing lately – and we've had two crashes involving juveniles – is the motorcycle that a lot of people are buying their kids, these bikes are basically dirt bikes and they go 35 miles an hour” said Shawn Kopolove, a Henrico County Police Department lieutenant who is responsible for traffic safety – a unit that includes five officers on motorcycles, five crash officers and two sergeants. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

