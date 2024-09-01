Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Gaston at 20: The Unforgettable Flood

The National Weather Service called the Tropical Storm Gaston flooding in Richmond suffered on August 30, 2004, a 1,000 year weather event.
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- On Aug. 30 2004, the remnants of Hurricane Gaston stalled over Richmond, Virginia, and triggered fatal flash flooding that claimed multiple lives and caused millions of dollars in damage to the city's historic Shockoe Bottom neighborhood.

WTVR CBS 6 looked back at the storm with "Gaston at 20: The Unforgettable Flood" on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. Explore our special coverage below and share your memories of the storm on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

Gaston Rob.png

Local News

Richmond Remembers: How Gaston flooded Shockoe Bottom

Mike Bergazzi
Bottom's Up Sherwyn Bunn

Local News

When Gaston flooded Richmond, this pizza cook made a life-saving decision

Greg McQuade

Local News

Gaston survivor credits GRTC bus, a railroad tie, and a pizza guy for saving her

Mike Bergazzi
Gaston Jon.png

Local News

Their love story started when he made wrong turn as Gaston flooded Richmond

Mike Bergazzi

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

Every day CBS 6 is giving a voice to the stories happening in your community. If you have a story idea, email our team at NewsTips@wtvr.com or click here to submit a tip.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone