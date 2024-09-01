SPECIAL COVERAGE: Gaston at 20: The Unforgettable Flood

RICHMOND, Va. -- On Aug. 30 2004, the remnants of Hurricane Gaston stalled over Richmond, Virginia, and triggered fatal flash flooding that claimed multiple lives and caused millions of dollars in damage to the city's historic Shockoe Bottom neighborhood.
WTVR CBS 6 looked back at the storm with "Gaston at 20: The Unforgettable Flood" on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. Explore our special coverage below and share your memories of the storm on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.
Local News
Richmond Remembers: How Gaston flooded Shockoe Bottom
Local News
When Gaston flooded Richmond, this pizza cook made a life-saving decision
Local News
Gaston survivor credits GRTC bus, a railroad tie, and a pizza guy for saving her
Local News
Their love story started when he made wrong turn as Gaston flooded Richmond
CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.
IN-DEPTH COVERAGE: Gaston at 20: The Unforgettable Flood
Richmond Remembers: How Tropical Storm Gaston flooded Shockoe Bottom
Gaston survivor credits GRTC bus, a railroad tie, and a pizza guy for saving her from the deadly storm
Their love story started when he made wrong turn as Gaston flooded Richmond
When Gaston flooded Richmond, this Bottom’s Up pizza cook made a life-saving decision: 'Just instinct man'
What Richmond's elevation meant for Tropical Storm Gaston's impact on city
Every day CBS 6 is giving a voice to the stories happening in your community. If you have a story idea, email our team at NewsTips@wtvr.com or click here to submit a tip.