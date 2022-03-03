Book donations handed out to Richmond students: 'Having a book in hand is magical'

RICHMOND, Va. – Books collected when WTVR CBS 6 teamed up with the Scripps Howard Foundation to raise money for the If You Give a Child a Book initiative last fall are being distributed to students across Richmond.

The campaign’s goal is to collect books for lower income children, so they don't fall behind in literacy.

Earlier this year, the group Communities in Schools of Richmond helped WTVR CBS 6 staffers sort those books.

The donations are now being handed out to students across Richmond, including at J.L. Francis Elementary School, where they held a pizza party and distributed those books last week.

"For a student, having a book in his hand is magical for that very reason, that you get to experience, you can leave your current state and enter a different dimension and engulf yourself in whatever you are reading," Henry Jimenez with Communities In Schools of Richmond said.

This year's donation also featured books in Spanish, which is essential for students at J.L. Francis since about half of the school's population is Latinx.

Click here to make a donation to the Scripps Howard Foundation.