GeNienne Samuels, Rob Cardwell visit George Washington Carver Elementary's career day

RICHMOND, Va. — Career day at George Washington Carver Elementary School in Richmond was filled with excitement Friday as students tried their hand at more than 50 different professions.

CBS 6 anchors Rob Cardwell and GeNienne Samuels gave students a behind-the-scenes look into the world of television news.

Students stepped into the spotlight reading from a teleprompter, holding our CBS6 reporter's microphone, and even seeing themselves on camera.

We enjoyed sharing our passion for journalism, answering questions, sharing how we first got started, and perhaps inspiring some future anchors, reporters, photographers, and meteorologists.

A big thank you to the amazing students and dedicated teachers George Washington Carver Elementary for welcoming the CBS 6 team!

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube