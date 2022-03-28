WTVR CBS 6 News wins coveted Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias award from Associated Press

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) - WTVR CBS 6 News was named Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias at the 2021 Associated Press Broadcasters Awards Saturday at the Awards Banquet and Annual Membership Meeting at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Thirty-seven news organizations in Virginia and West Virginia submitted 587 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories from 2021.

In addition to being named Outstanding News Operation, WTVR CBS 6 was honored with a first or second-place award in 11 other categories:

Best Spot News:

First, Jon Burkett, Sarah Danial and Ian Ramprashad, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Bullets Fly on Belt Atlantic: Community Mourns”

Second, Kelsey Souto, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV, “Flood Damage”

Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias:

First, Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA

Second, John Appicello, Eric Johnson and Brooke Leonard, WSLS-TV, Roanoke, VA

Best Light Feature:

First, Tom Schaad and Jack Noonan, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA, “Hampton’s Little England Chapel”

Second, Brad Wilson and Greg McQuade, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Tommie’s Trash Crusade: If I Don’t do It, I’d Be in a Wheelchair”

Best Spot News Photography:

First, Malcolm Key, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “God Is Gonna Give Me Something Better”

Second, Janelle Pierangelino, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “We Could See the Smoke”

Best Feature Photography:

First, Curtis Akers and Greg McQuade, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Tomb of the Unknown Turns 100: The Mission Is Going to Embrace You for Life"

Second, Jack Noonan, Kevin Romm and Jason Marks, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA, “The Show Must Go On”

Best Website:

First, Scott Wise, Nick Dutton, Taylor O'Bier and Caroline Kealy, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA

Second, WSLS-TV, Roanoke, VA

Best News Promo:

First, David Stotts and Rob Byrne, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Cumberland Hospital 911″

Second, Brandy Brown, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “9/11 Heroes 20 Years Later”

Best Station Promo:

First, David Stotts, Brandy Brown and Victoria Bostic, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Looking Back and Moving Forward”

Second, Terrell Thompson, Mason Adams and Rob Edmonds, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA, “Get Your Forecast”

Best Weathercast:

First, Zach Daniel, Mike Stone and Curtis Akers, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “February Ice Storm”

Second, Spencer Adkins, Bryan Hughes and Joe Fitzwater, WOWK-TV, Charleston, WV, “Ice Storm”

Best Team News Coverage:

First, Tiaira Shoultz, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Virginia Beach Oceanfront Shooting”

Second, Brendan King and Ian Ramprashad, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Robert E. Lee Statue Taken Down"

Best Old Dominion Heritage:

First, Greg McQuade and Brad Wilson, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Finding Her Roots at Hickory Hill”

Second, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA, “Honoring Black History”

Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias:

First, Stephen Hayes, Sheryl Barnhouse and David Stotts, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA

Second, WCHS-TV, Charleston, WV.

Dave Dierks, a meteorologist at WCYB-TV, was honored with The Associated Press Robert Gallimore Distinguished Service Award. The Iowa native has been with the Bristol, Virginia, station for 35 years.

The West Virginia Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Brenda Danehart, news director at WRTF-TV in Wheeling, West Virginia. She began at the Nexstar station in 1981, first as a reporter and anchor before serving as news director, a position which she has held for the past 20 years.

The VAPB also awarded two $2,000 scholarships to students majoring in media and broadcast journalism: Jhanvee Patel of West Virginia University and Shelby Walker of James Madison University.

The VAPB is an independent association comprised of local members of The Associated Press, a not-for-profit news cooperative that represents thousands of newspapers and broadcast stations across the United States.