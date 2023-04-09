WTVR CBS 6, South's First Television Station, celebrates 75 years of broadcasting

RICHMOND, Va. – April is a very special month for CBS 6 as WTVR-TV celebrates 75 years of broadcasting excellence. WTVR became the South’s First Television Station on April 22, 1948.

The legacy CBS affiliate, which is now owned by the E. W. Scripps Company, was the first TV station granted a license south of the Mason/Dixon line. It was also the 16th television station in the U.S. — and the eighth to be granted a broadcast license.

From our iconic tower and studios located in the heart of the City of Richmond, a place that we love dearly, station staffers have worked to serve Central Virginians daily.

All month long WTVR CBS 6 is celebrating 75 years as your community station.

Our award-winning team of journalists and storytellers will share incredible pictures and videos you likely have never seen before. We will also catch up with a few people you haven’t seen in a long time. And there will be a lot of surprises along the way, so stay tuned.

