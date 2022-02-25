WTVR CBS 6 announced as finalists for multiple Virginia AP Awards

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — WTVR CBS 6 News earned 14 nominations in the 2021 Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters contest. Thirty-seven news organizations in Virginia and West Virginia submitted 587 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories from 2021. The list of finalists below is in random order. The awards in actual order of finish — first and second places — will be announced at the Virginias AP Broadcasters Awards Luncheon on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Finalists in the 2021 Virginias AP Broadcasters Contest:

TVI/LARGE MARKET:

Best Continuing News

Cynthia Beasley, Tony Day and Dominick Sarazen, WSET-TV, Lynchburg, VA, “Liberty University Sexual Assault Allegations”

Jessica Larche, Kelly Dietz and Erin Miller, WTKR-TV/WGNT-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Norfolk Doctor’s Ties to Ivermectin Controversy.”

Best Spot News

Jon Burkett, Sarah Danial and Ian Ramprashad, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Bullets Fly on Belt Atlantic: Community Mourns”

Kelsey Souto, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV, “Flood Damage.”

Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias

John Appicello, Eric Johnson and Brooke Leonard, WSLS-TV, Roanoke, VA

Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA.

Best Documentary or In-Depth

Jason Marks, Kevin Romm and Adrienne Mayfield, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA

“The Patients V. Perwaiz”; Janet Roach and Adrian Guerra, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Donovon.”

Best Light Feature

Tom Schaad and Jack Noonan, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA, “Hampton’s Little England Chapel”

Brad Wilson and Greg McQuade, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Tommie’s Trash Crusade: If I Don’t do It, I’d Be in a Wheelchair.”

Best Serious Feature

Alicia Cherem, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Oyster Reef Memorial”

Brendan Tierney, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV, “First to Worst.”

Best Sports Feature

Alex Littlehales, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Triathlete Breaking Barriers”

Greg Moore and Eric Johnson, WSLS-TV, Roanoke, VA, “More Than a Touchdown.”

Best MMJ/One-Person Band Reporter

Ashley Boles, WDBJ-TV, Roanoke, VA

A.J. Nwoko, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA

Best Reporter

Karina Bolster, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA

Ben Dennis, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA

Best Specialty Reporting

Jackie DeFusco, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA

Chris Michaels and Chase Parker, WSLS-TV, Roanoke, VA, “Tasty Tuesday.”

Best Spot News Photography

Malcolm Key, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “God Is Gonna Give Me Something Better”

Janelle Pierangelino, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “We Could See the Smoke.”

Best Feature Photography

Curtis Akers and Greg McQuade, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Tomb of the Unknown Turns 100: The Mission Is Going to Embrace You for Life”

Jack Noonan, Kevin Romm and Jason Marks, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA, “The Show Must Go On.”

Best Multi-Platform Story

Leanna Scachetti and Ben Riquelmy, WDBJ-TV, Roanoke, VA, “The Epidemic Inside the Pandemic: How Covid-19 Affected the Opioid Crisis”

WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA, “Lee Monument Comes Down.”

Best Investigative Reporting

Kelly Avellino and AJ Nwoko, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA, “Finding Brittany Renee Williams”

Jenna Zibton, Sarah Tabor and Chase Parker, WSLS-TV, Roanoke, VA, “Nursing Home Investigation.”

Best Website

WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA

WSLS-TV, Roanoke, VA

Best News Promo

Brandy Brown, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “9/11 Heroes 20 Years Later”

David Stotts and Rob Byrne, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Cumberland Hospital 911”

Best Station Promo

David Stotts, Brandy Brown and Victoria Bostic, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Looking Back and Moving Forward”

Terrell Thompson, Mason Adams and Rob Edmonds, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA, “Get Your Forecast”

Best Newscast

Chelsea Armstrong, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV

WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA, “Lee Monument Comes Down”

Best Weathercast

Spencer Adkins, Bryan Hughes and Joe Fitzwater, WOWK-TV, Charleston, WV, “Ice Storm”

Zach Daniel, Mike Stone and Curtis Akers, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “February Ice Storm”

Best Weathercaster

Spencer Adkins, WOWK-TV, Charleston, WV

Andy Chilian, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV.

Best TV News Anchor

Danner Evans, WSET-TV, Lynchburg, VA

Dan Kennedy, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA.

Best TV Sports Anchor

Nathan Epstein, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA

Keith Morehouse, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV.

Best Producer

Sarah Callaway, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA

Samantha Maneri, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA

Best Team News Coverage

Brendan King and Ian Ramprashad, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Robert E. Lee Statue Taken Down”

Tiaira Shoultz, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Virginia Beach Oceanfront Shooting”

Best Old Dominion Heritage

Greg McQuade and Brad Wilson, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA “Finding Her Roots at Hickory Hill”

WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA, “Honoring Black History”

Best Mountain State Heritage

Rob Macko and Elbert Mosley, WOWK-TV, Charleston, WV, “Kimball War Memorial”

Brad Rice, WCHS-TV, Charleston, WV, “Traveling West Virginia”

Douglas Southall Freeman Award

Jessica Larche, Kelly Dietz and Gerardo Lopez, WTKR-TV/WGNT-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Have You Seen Me? Addressing Disparities in Missing People of Color Cases”

WCHS-TV, Charleston, WV, “Solutions for an Addicted Appalachia”

Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias

Stephen Hayes, Sheryl Barnhouse and David Stotts, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA

WCHS-TV, Charleston, WV