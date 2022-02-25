WTVR CBS 6 announced as finalists for multiple Virginia AP Awards

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — WTVR CBS 6 News earned 14 nominations in the 2021 Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters contest. Thirty-seven news organizations in Virginia and West Virginia submitted 587 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories from 2021. The list of finalists below is in random order. The awards in actual order of finish — first and second places — will be announced at the Virginias AP Broadcasters Awards Luncheon on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Finalists in the 2021 Virginias AP Broadcasters Contest:
TVI/LARGE MARKET:
Best Continuing News
Cynthia Beasley, Tony Day and Dominick Sarazen, WSET-TV, Lynchburg, VA, “Liberty University Sexual Assault Allegations”
Jessica Larche, Kelly Dietz and Erin Miller, WTKR-TV/WGNT-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Norfolk Doctor’s Ties to Ivermectin Controversy.”
Best Spot News
Jon Burkett, Sarah Danial and Ian Ramprashad, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Bullets Fly on Belt Atlantic: Community Mourns”
Kelsey Souto, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV, “Flood Damage.”
Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias
John Appicello, Eric Johnson and Brooke Leonard, WSLS-TV, Roanoke, VA
Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA.
Best Documentary or In-Depth
Jason Marks, Kevin Romm and Adrienne Mayfield, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA
“The Patients V. Perwaiz”; Janet Roach and Adrian Guerra, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Donovon.”
Best Light Feature
Tom Schaad and Jack Noonan, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA, “Hampton’s Little England Chapel”
Brad Wilson and Greg McQuade, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Tommie’s Trash Crusade: If I Don’t do It, I’d Be in a Wheelchair.”
Best Serious Feature
Alicia Cherem, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Oyster Reef Memorial”
Brendan Tierney, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV, “First to Worst.”
Best Sports Feature
Alex Littlehales, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Triathlete Breaking Barriers”
Greg Moore and Eric Johnson, WSLS-TV, Roanoke, VA, “More Than a Touchdown.”
Best MMJ/One-Person Band Reporter
Ashley Boles, WDBJ-TV, Roanoke, VA
A.J. Nwoko, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA
Best Reporter
Karina Bolster, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA
Ben Dennis, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA
Best Specialty Reporting
Jackie DeFusco, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA
Chris Michaels and Chase Parker, WSLS-TV, Roanoke, VA, “Tasty Tuesday.”
Best Spot News Photography
Malcolm Key, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “God Is Gonna Give Me Something Better”
Janelle Pierangelino, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “We Could See the Smoke.”
Best Feature Photography
Curtis Akers and Greg McQuade, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Tomb of the Unknown Turns 100: The Mission Is Going to Embrace You for Life”
Jack Noonan, Kevin Romm and Jason Marks, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA, “The Show Must Go On.”
Best Multi-Platform Story
Leanna Scachetti and Ben Riquelmy, WDBJ-TV, Roanoke, VA, “The Epidemic Inside the Pandemic: How Covid-19 Affected the Opioid Crisis”
WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA, “Lee Monument Comes Down.”
Best Investigative Reporting
Kelly Avellino and AJ Nwoko, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA, “Finding Brittany Renee Williams”
Jenna Zibton, Sarah Tabor and Chase Parker, WSLS-TV, Roanoke, VA, “Nursing Home Investigation.”
Best Website
WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA
WSLS-TV, Roanoke, VA
Best News Promo
Brandy Brown, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “9/11 Heroes 20 Years Later”
David Stotts and Rob Byrne, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Cumberland Hospital 911”
Best Station Promo
David Stotts, Brandy Brown and Victoria Bostic, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Looking Back and Moving Forward”
Terrell Thompson, Mason Adams and Rob Edmonds, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA, “Get Your Forecast”
Best Newscast
Chelsea Armstrong, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV
WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA, “Lee Monument Comes Down”
Best Weathercast
Spencer Adkins, Bryan Hughes and Joe Fitzwater, WOWK-TV, Charleston, WV, “Ice Storm”
Zach Daniel, Mike Stone and Curtis Akers, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “February Ice Storm”
Best Weathercaster
Spencer Adkins, WOWK-TV, Charleston, WV
Andy Chilian, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV.
Best TV News Anchor
Danner Evans, WSET-TV, Lynchburg, VA
Dan Kennedy, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA.
Best TV Sports Anchor
Nathan Epstein, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA
Keith Morehouse, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV.
Best Producer
Sarah Callaway, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA
Samantha Maneri, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA
Best Team News Coverage
Brendan King and Ian Ramprashad, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Robert E. Lee Statue Taken Down”
Tiaira Shoultz, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Virginia Beach Oceanfront Shooting”
Best Old Dominion Heritage
Greg McQuade and Brad Wilson, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA “Finding Her Roots at Hickory Hill”
WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA, “Honoring Black History”
Best Mountain State Heritage
Rob Macko and Elbert Mosley, WOWK-TV, Charleston, WV, “Kimball War Memorial”
Brad Rice, WCHS-TV, Charleston, WV, “Traveling West Virginia”
Douglas Southall Freeman Award
Jessica Larche, Kelly Dietz and Gerardo Lopez, WTKR-TV/WGNT-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Have You Seen Me? Addressing Disparities in Missing People of Color Cases”
WCHS-TV, Charleston, WV, “Solutions for an Addicted Appalachia”
Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias
Stephen Hayes, Sheryl Barnhouse and David Stotts, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA
WCHS-TV, Charleston, WV