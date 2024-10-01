Wrong-way driver killed on I-95 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash early Sunday morning in the southbound lanes of I-95 in Richmond.

Liam Oliver Mancuso Palma, 23, of Henrico, was traveling north in the southbound lane of I-95 near Broad Street around 2 a.m. when another car was unable to avoid striking him head-on, according to police. Palma's car spun out and was struck again by another vehicle.

Palma, who was wearing a seatbelt, succumbed to injury at the scene. The driver of the second car was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the third car was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation.

