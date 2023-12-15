Wrestling gym pins down new, larger location in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A growing youth wrestling club has found a larger space to unroll its mats.

River City Wrestling opened at 4100 W. Clay St. earlier this month. The club relocated from a spot in Lakeside.

The club hosts practice sessions for young wrestlers and puts on two tournaments a year. It also offers private lessons. These days the club has about 150 kids and teens enrolled in its programming, though the number fluctuates as wrestling seasons come and go at local schools.

The move to the new, larger location was motivated by the growth of the program, owner Christian Olanowski said. When he came aboard at River City Wrestling in 2018, the club had about 40 youth enrolled in its programming.

