Wreck backs up traffic for 5 miles on I-95 south near State Route 10 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A wreck on Interstate 95 south in Chesterfield has backed up traffic for five miles Friday afternoon.

VDOT officials said the crash closed two lanes of the interstate near State Route 10 (mile marker 62.6).

Traffic was backed up five miles as of 4:15 p.m.

"Use alternate routes and expect delays," officials warned.

There was no word if weather was a factor in the crash, but a batch of rain and embedded storms is tracking northward through Central Virginia Friday afternoon.

"Any storm that develops may produce some hail and stronger wind gusts," Meteorologist Mike Stone wrote.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.