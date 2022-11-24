Wreck on I-95 backs up traffic 7+ miles on Thanksgiving

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A wreck is causing major delays along Interstate 95 in Hanover County on Thanksgiving.

The wreck along I-95 south near the Lewistown Road exit (mile marker 90) closed the interstate's southbound and northbound left lanes, according to officials with VDOT.

VDOT A look at Interstate 95 from Lewistown Road as of 11:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving.



As a result, southbound traffic was backed up more than 7.5 miles as of 11 a.m.

VDOT A look at Interstate 95 from Route 54 as of 11:15 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

Northbound traffic was backed up more than 3 miles, officials said.

VDOT A look at Interstate 95 from Sliding Hill Road as of 11:15 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

"Motorists should find alternate routes," VDOT officials warned.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!