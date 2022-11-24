Watch Now
Wreck on I-95 backs up traffic 7+ miles on Thanksgiving

'Motorists should find alternate routes,' VDOT officials warned
Richmond news and weather update for Thanksgiving Day
A look at Interstate 95 from Lewistown Road as of 11:15 a.m. on Thanksgiving.
Posted at 11:11 AM, Nov 24, 2022
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A wreck is causing major delays along Interstate 95 in Hanover County on Thanksgiving.

The wreck along I-95 south near the Lewistown Road exit (mile marker 90) closed the interstate's southbound and northbound left lanes, according to officials with VDOT.

A look at Interstate 95 from Lewistown Road as of 11:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving.
As a result, southbound traffic was backed up more than 7.5 miles as of 11 a.m.

A look at Interstate 95 from Route 54 as of 11:15 a.m. on Thanksgiving.
Northbound traffic was backed up more than 3 miles, officials said.

A look at Interstate 95 from Sliding Hill Road as of 11:15 a.m. on Thanksgiving.
"Motorists should find alternate routes," VDOT officials warned.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
