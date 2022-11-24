Wreck on I-95 backs up traffic 7+ miles on Thanksgiving

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A wreck is causing major delays along Interstate 95 in Hanover County on Thanksgiving.
The wreck along I-95 south near the Lewistown Road exit (mile marker 90) closed the interstate's southbound and northbound left lanes, according to officials with VDOT.
As a result, southbound traffic was backed up more than 7.5 miles as of 11 a.m.
Northbound traffic was backed up more than 3 miles, officials said.
"Motorists should find alternate routes," VDOT officials warned.
