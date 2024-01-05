Watch Now
Wreck involving tractor-trailer closes Interstate 64 west in Goochland

Posted at 3:51 PM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 15:59:46-05

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- A tractor-trailer crash has closed Interstate 64 west in Goochland County Friday afternoon.

VDOT officials said the wreck is near Cross County Road (mile marker 160.2).

"There are currently two and a half miles of traffic backups," officials wrote. "Seek alternate routes."

A traffic camera near the crash scene showed a tow truck working to remove the semi around 3:45 p.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

