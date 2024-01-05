Wreck involving tractor-trailer closes Interstate 64 west in Goochland

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- A tractor-trailer crash has closed Interstate 64 west in Goochland County Friday afternoon.

VDOT officials said the wreck is near Cross County Road (mile marker 160.2).

"There are currently two and a half miles of traffic backups," officials wrote. "Seek alternate routes."

A traffic camera near the crash scene showed a tow truck working to remove the semi around 3:45 p.m.

