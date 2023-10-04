Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Wreck involving semi shuts down I-95 south in Colonial Heights

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on October 4, 2023
Va5119510042023.png
Posted at 2:53 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 14:55:46-04

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A wreck involving a tractor-trailer has shutdown all lanes of Interstate 95 south in Colonial Heights Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with VDOT said the wreck is near Woods Edge Road (mile marker 56.5).

"Expect delays and seek alternate routes," officials said.

Traffic was getting by on the interstate's right shoulder, officials said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone