RICHMOND, Va. -- A multi-vehicle wreck backed up traffic for miles on I-95 south near Broad Street in Richmond Thursday afternoon.

VDOT officials said the crash closed the interstate's left lane near Broad Street (mile marker 74).

As of 4 p.m., traffic was backed up for more than four miles.

"Use alternate routes and expect delays," VDOT officials warned.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.