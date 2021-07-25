Watch
Wreck backs up traffic on I-95 north near Route 288 in Chesterfield

VDOT
Crash on I-95 north backs up traffic for miles.
Posted at 12:57 PM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-25 13:16:27-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A wreck along I-95 north in Chesterfield has backed up traffic for miles Sunday afternoon.

VDOT officials said the wreck has closed the interstate's right and center lanes near mile marker 63, which is about one mile north of Route 288.

Crash on I-95 north backs up traffic for miles.

Traffic is getting by in the left lane, officials said.

There was a four-mile backup as of just after 12:50 p.m.

"Expect delays," officials warned.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

