Wreck downs traffic lights, closes Route 17 and Route 360 intersection in Tappahannock

Crash closes Route 17 and Route 360 intersection in Tappahannock
Posted at 3:56 PM, Feb 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-19 16:01:01-05

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. — A crash has closed the busy Route 17 and Route 360 intersection in Tappahannock because traffic lights and poles were damaged early Sunday morning.

Officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) have set up a detour so northbound traffic is rerouted to Water Lane and Wright Street. Southbound traffic is being rerouted to detour Eastern View Road, Cross Street and Prince Street.

"Message boards and signs are posted to assist drivers with the detour," officials said. "The detour will remain in place until repairs can be made to the traffic signals and poles.

WTVR CBS 6 has reached out to Virginia State Police for information about the crash.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

