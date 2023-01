RICHMOND, Va. -- A crash has closed all lanes of Interstate 95 south in Richmond Wednesday afternoon.

VDOT said all southbound lanes two miles south of Maury Street at mile marker 71.

VDOT

Officials said traffic was backed up for more than 3 miles as of about 5:15 p.m.

"Use alternate routes and expect delays," officials warned.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.