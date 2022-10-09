Multi-vehicle wreck closes I-95 north near I-64 exit in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A multi-vehicle wreck has closed Interstate 95 north and snarled traffic in Richmond Sunday afternoon.

VDOT officials said just after 4:45 p.m. that all lanes of I-95 north are closed near the mile marker 75.

VDOT VA511 cam as of 4:52 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

As a result, officials said traffic was being diverted off the interstate at the exit for I-64 east and 7th Street.

"Motorists should use alternate routes and expect delays," officials warned.

Traffic was backed up roughly 2 miles as of 6 p.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

