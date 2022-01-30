I-95 reopens in Ashland after crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A wreck closed all lanes of Interstate 95 in Hanover County Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened near mile marker 92 (E. Patrick Henry Road/Route 54) in Ashland, according to VDOT officials.

There is no word yet on injuries.

"Use alternate routes and expect delays," VDOT officials wrote in an email just before 3:20 p.m.

By about 3:40 p.m. all northbound lanes had reopened as had the southbound left lane However, the south right and center lanes remain closed.

"Continue to expect delays," officials said.

