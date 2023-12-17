Hundreds including Governor come out for 'National Wreaths Across America Day' in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hundreds of Virginians, including Governor Glenn Youngkin, came out Saturday to remember the fallen this holiday season.

Saturday, thousands of cemeteries across the nation participated in holding wreath laying ceremonies as part of the 'Wreaths Across America Day' campaign.

For the organizers, like Michael Imperio the director of Wreaths Across America's Richmond National Cemetery Chapter, the mission is to remember the fallen and honor those who are or have served.

"The one thing that I would like for everyone to take away from this is no matter your religion, no matter your race, no matter your color or creed, that all of the soldiers served so that all of us could be free," Michael explained. "That is really what our mission is... to let everyone know the price of freedom."

Governor Glenn Youngkin was the special guest at the event. He thanked organizers and members of 'Wreaths Across America.' He also expressed the importance of honoring veterans and showing gratitude to those who serve and their families.

National Wreaths Across America day is held the third Saturday each December. And the event has been held every year since 2008.

