Volunteers add 5,000 Christmas wreaths to Virginia soldiers’ graves

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. -- Hundreds of volunteers laid Christmas wreaths at the graves of fallen service members Saturday during the Wreaths Across America campaign.

In Central Virginia, 5,000 wreaths were placed on graves at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia.

The wreaths were taken to the graves in a procession led by the National Guard and local law enforcement officials.

Officials said the program is one way to reflect on the sacrifices the service members made for our nation.

“Today over 1,500 volunteers paid their respects and immortalized over 5,000 of our nations heroes by speaking their name and laying a holiday wreath on their place of rest," Joe Diman, the cemetery's Wreaths Across America coordinator, said. "Thank God for all of these brave individuals, and may they Rest In Peace.”

And it is not too late to help. You can sponsor a wreath, donate to a local fundraising group or volunteer to help remove the wreaths in January.

Each year the wreath laying happens at Arlington National Cemetery as well as over 3,000 grave sites across the nation as part of Wreaths Across America.