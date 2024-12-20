Do you know the absolute worst day to travel this Christmas season?

RICHMOND, Va. — As the holiday season approaches, many are trying to find the best time to travel in order to avoid heavy traffic.

Brendan King spoke with Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, who said this Sunday, December 22, is expected to be the busiest travel day for drivers.

"If you are looking to get out of town and get that trip in, leaving early in the morning versus the middle of the day is ideal," Dean said. "The middle of the day into the afternoon is when traffic really starts to back up."

AAA advises travelers to leave as early as possible, suggesting a departure by 11 AM today to avoid the heaviest traffic. According to Dean, the worst congestion will begin at 1 PM and last until 8 PM.

Minimal traffic issues are anticipated on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Dean also highlighted an important update regarding Virginia's Move Over Law, which was expanded last summer.

Drivers are now required to slow down and move over for any vehicle displaying hazard lights or emergency warning signs.

"Whenever any vehicle is stopped on the side of the road, if they've got hazard lights on, they've got flares around the vehicle, or they got emergency warning signs like the triangle on the back of it, slow your vehicle down, move over, give them that space," Dean stated.

Air travel is also set to be busy this holiday season, with AAA estimating that 185,000 Virginians will be traveling by air. Travelers are reminded to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their flight to handle any potential issues.

Crowds have already begun to gather at Richmond International Airport, as reported by Cameron Thompson, who provided video of long security lines stretching across the terminal.

Richmond was not experiencing any flight cancellations Friday morning, but passengers were advised to arrive with ample time to catch their flights.

