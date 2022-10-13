World War II veteran in Midlothian awarded Congressional Gold Medal

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. – A World War II veteran in Midlothian was presented with the Congressional Gold Medal for his service to his country during a ceremony Thursday.

Capt. George T. Worsham served in the Merchant Mariners, which was known as the nation's Fourth Arm of Defense.

They worked to deliver nearly 270 billion tons of cargo to our armed forces overseas, which caused more than 9,500 members to pay the ultimate sacrifice.

Capt. Worsham survived the sinking of his ship during the war, but continued serving for another 33 years.

Worsham said he was “very honored, very honored” by the award, but that it was also bittersweet.

“I had a whole bunch of buddies who went down with the ship,” he said. “It's hard to explain, you know?”

Congress recently voted to award Congressional Gold Medals to the Merchant Mariners.

Veterans from American Legion Post 354 were present at the ceremony, which was hosted with help from Capt. Worsham's assisted living home, The Pearl at Watkins.

