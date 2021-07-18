World War II-era warbirds on display at Virginia airport

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Some vintage World War II-era planes were on display at the Hanover County Airport Sunday.

Two warbirds were among the five aircrafts showing the progression the U.S. Army and Navy officers would follow in becoming pilots in World War II.

Those who were at the top of their class would then go on to fly the era’s most complex and advanced airplanes, including the General Motors Avenger Torpedo Bomber. That was the largest and heaviest single-engine bomber of the Second World War.

In addition to looking at the aircraft, folks who visited the display also had the chance to buy a ticket to go up for a ride in the planes.

“When we bring these airplanes to shows... and people don’t see them flying,” U.S. Air Force commemorative pilot Kevin Price said. “They sometimes think that we just trucked them in. They don’t believe that the airplanes still fly.”

Price said the goal of the show is to be a "flying museum."

Plans are underway to bring at least two more planes to next year’s event, Price said.