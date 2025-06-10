Worker rescued from trench at construction site in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A worker was rescued after he fell into a trench at a construction site in Chesterfield on Monday.
In a Facebook post, Chesterfield County Fire and EMS said the incident happened in a neighborhood off Hull Street Road.
Crews were able to rescue the worker, who was not hurt, according to the post.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
