Worker rescued from trench at construction site in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A worker was rescued after he fell into a trench at a construction site in Chesterfield on Monday.

In a Facebook post, Chesterfield County Fire and EMS said the incident happened in a neighborhood off Hull Street Road.

Crews were able to rescue the worker, who was not hurt, according to the post.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

