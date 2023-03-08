Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Worker electrocuted, hundreds left without power in downtown Richmond

Richmond top stories and weather for March 8, 2023
Posted at 6:13 PM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 18:13:04-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A construction worker was electrocuted at a construction site at 15th and Cary streets in Richmond's Shockoe Slip neighborhood Wednesday, according to a city spokesperson.

The worker's condition was not released.

"Several blocks [are] without electricity due to the lift coming in contact with a High 7.6 KV electric line," a statement from the city read.

An estimated 457 customers were left without power. City officials said they were fielding calls from people stuck in elevators.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone