Worker electrocuted, hundreds left without power in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A construction worker was electrocuted at a construction site at 15th and Cary streets in Richmond's Shockoe Slip neighborhood Wednesday, according to a city spokesperson.

The worker's condition was not released.

"Several blocks [are] without electricity due to the lift coming in contact with a High 7.6 KV electric line," a statement from the city read.

An estimated 457 customers were left without power. City officials said they were fielding calls from people stuck in elevators.

