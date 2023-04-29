What happened to worker in Far West End shopping center 'makes my blood boil,' man says

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A Henrico man is hoping someone can help identify the man he says assaulted his brother in a Far West End shopping center nearly four months ago.

"It makes my blood boil," said the victim’s brother, an attorney who asked not to be identified to protect his family.

WTVR Gayton Crossing Shopping Center

Police believe the man seen in surveillance video from the ABC store off Gaskins Road attacked a 55-year-old man, who works at a store in the Gayton Crossing shopping center.

"You pick on me, you pick on my adult son who's 6 foot 3 and 200 pounds — that's one thing,” the victim's brother said. “But you pick on a learning-disabled individual who's trying to go home from work to his apartment and heat up a TV dinner for the night. It makes me angry and upset."

WTVR The 55-year-old victim was attacked in this crosswalk, police told Jon Burkett.

Henrico Police said the incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The mentally challenged man was walking across a crosswalk at the shopping center when a witness said a man punched him in the face and started beating him, according to police.

“This guy had been in the ABC store, bought some liquor," the victim's brother said. "Apparently he approached others, but he walked up to my brother, punched him in face and slammed him to the ground. [Then ] punches a couple of more times in the back of the head and walks off."

Henrico Police Far West End parking lot attack suspect.

The victim, who was wearing a reflective vest, picked himself up and was able to walk home with face and back injuries, his brother said.

Nearly four months has passed with little to no movement on the assault case, so officers hope that releasing the surveillance photo will help police identify the attacker.

Henrico Police Far West End parking lot attack suspect.

"I would like to see the individual arrested, charged with the offense and I'd like to see him punished appropriately," the victim’s brother said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

